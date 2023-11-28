The Edmonton Oilers, Evan Bouchard included, will meet the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Bouchard intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Evan Bouchard vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bouchard Season Stats Insights

Bouchard's plus-minus this season, in 21:55 per game on the ice, is -5.

In five of 20 games this season, Bouchard has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 15 of 20 games this season, Bouchard has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In 11 of 20 games this year, Bouchard has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Given his moneyline odds, Bouchard has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bouchard Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 52 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +15.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 20 Games 10 20 Points 9 5 Goals 3 15 Assists 6

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.