Can we expect Evander Kane scoring a goal when the Edmonton Oilers take on the Vegas Golden Knights at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Evander Kane score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)

Kane stats and insights

  • In eight of 20 games this season, Kane has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Golden Knights.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.
  • He takes 3.3 shots per game, and converts 15.2% of them.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • The Golden Knights have given up 52 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Kane recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/26/2023 Ducks 2 1 1 18:47 Home W 8-2
11/24/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 16:36 Away W 5-0
11/22/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:07 Away L 6-3
11/20/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 13:30 Away L 5-3
11/18/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:50 Away L 6-4
11/15/2023 Kraken 3 3 0 21:11 Home W 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 18:33 Home W 4-1
11/11/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 18:05 Away W 4-1
11/9/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:15 Away L 3-2
11/6/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 16:57 Away L 6-2

Oilers vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

