Evander Kane will be among those in action Tuesday when his Edmonton Oilers face the Vegas Golden Knights at Rogers Place. Prop bets for Kane are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Evander Kane vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Kane Season Stats Insights

Kane's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:23 per game on the ice, is -5.

Kane has netted a goal in a game eight times this year in 20 games played, including multiple goals once.

Kane has a point in 11 of 20 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

In seven of 20 games this year, Kane has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Kane's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.2% based on the odds.

There is a 35.1% chance of Kane having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Kane Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 52 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+15) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 20 Games 8 18 Points 2 10 Goals 1 8 Assists 1

