Will Garnet Hathaway Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on November 28?
The Philadelphia Flyers' upcoming contest against the Carolina Hurricanes is slated for Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Garnet Hathaway score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Garnet Hathaway score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Hathaway stats and insights
- In two of 21 games this season, Hathaway has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- In two games against the Hurricanes this season, he has scored one goal on two shots.
- Hathaway has no points on the power play.
- Hathaway averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.7%.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- On defense, the Hurricanes are giving up 67 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.4 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.
Hathaway recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|9:56
|Away
|W 1-0 SO
|11/24/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|8:16
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|9:18
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|13:10
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|12:36
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|9:15
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/11/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|10:11
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/10/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|12:23
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|10:10
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/4/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|10:01
|Home
|L 5-0
Flyers vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
