The Philadelphia Flyers' upcoming contest against the Carolina Hurricanes is slated for Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Garnet Hathaway score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Garnet Hathaway score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hathaway stats and insights

  • In two of 21 games this season, Hathaway has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • In two games against the Hurricanes this season, he has scored one goal on two shots.
  • Hathaway has no points on the power play.
  • Hathaway averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.7%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • On defense, the Hurricanes are giving up 67 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.4 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hathaway recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/25/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 9:56 Away W 1-0 SO
11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 8:16 Home L 3-1
11/22/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 9:18 Away L 3-2
11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 13:10 Home W 5-2
11/18/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:36 Home W 4-3 OT
11/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 9:15 Away W 3-1
11/11/2023 Kings 0 0 0 10:11 Away W 4-2
11/10/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:23 Away W 6-3
11/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:10 Away L 2-1
11/4/2023 Kings 0 0 0 10:01 Home L 5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flyers vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.