The No. 11 Gonzaga Bulldogs (4-1) take on the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (3-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 on ROOT Sports NW.

Gonzaga vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington
  • TV: NBC
Gonzaga Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs are shooting 49.1% from the field this season, 9.8 percentage points higher than the 39.3% the Roadrunners allow to opponents.
  • In games Gonzaga shoots higher than 39.3% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
  • The Bulldogs are the eighth ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Roadrunners rank 306th.
  • The Bulldogs average 14.4 more points per game (83.4) than the Roadrunners allow (69.0).
  • Gonzaga has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 69.0 points.

CSU Bakersfield Stats Insights

  • The Roadrunners' 42.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.6 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (37.1%).
  • CSU Bakersfield has compiled a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 37.1% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the country, the Roadrunners rank 175th.
  • The Roadrunners' 64.5 points per game are just 0.1 fewer points than the 64.6 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • CSU Bakersfield has a 3-2 record when allowing fewer than 83.4 points.

Gonzaga Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Gonzaga performed better when playing at home last season, scoring 92.9 points per game, compared to 84.8 per game on the road.
  • In 2022-23, the Bulldogs allowed 69.4 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 78.4.
  • At home, Gonzaga made 0.2 fewer three-pointers per game (7.4) than in away games (7.6). It also had a lower three-point percentage at home (37.1%) compared to away from home (40.0%).

CSU Bakersfield Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, CSU Bakersfield averaged 7.0 more points per game at home (64.5) than away (57.5).
  • In 2022-23, the Roadrunners conceded 5.7 fewer points per game at home (62.1) than on the road (67.8).
  • CSU Bakersfield knocked down more 3-pointers at home (4.9 per game) than on the road (3.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.8%) than on the road (27.7%).

Gonzaga Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Purdue L 73-63 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/21/2023 Syracuse W 76-57 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/23/2023 UCLA W 69-65 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 CSU Bakersfield - McCarthey Athletic Center
12/2/2023 USC - MGM Grand Garden Arena
12/5/2023 UAPB - McCarthey Athletic Center

CSU Bakersfield Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 Saint Katherine W 77-44 Icardo Center
11/20/2023 Sacramento State W 75-71 JSerra Pavilion
11/22/2023 Tarleton State L 59-40 JSerra Pavilion
11/28/2023 @ Gonzaga - McCarthey Athletic Center
12/5/2023 Whittier - Icardo Center
12/9/2023 @ South Dakota - Sanford Coyote Sports Center

