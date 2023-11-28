The No. 11 Gonzaga Bulldogs (4-1) take on the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (3-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 on ROOT Sports NW.

Gonzaga vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington

TV: NBC

Gonzaga Stats Insights

The Bulldogs are shooting 49.1% from the field this season, 9.8 percentage points higher than the 39.3% the Roadrunners allow to opponents.

In games Gonzaga shoots higher than 39.3% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.

The Bulldogs are the eighth ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Roadrunners rank 306th.

The Bulldogs average 14.4 more points per game (83.4) than the Roadrunners allow (69.0).

Gonzaga has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 69.0 points.

CSU Bakersfield Stats Insights

The Roadrunners' 42.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.6 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (37.1%).

CSU Bakersfield has compiled a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 37.1% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the country, the Roadrunners rank 175th.

The Roadrunners' 64.5 points per game are just 0.1 fewer points than the 64.6 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

CSU Bakersfield has a 3-2 record when allowing fewer than 83.4 points.

Gonzaga Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Gonzaga performed better when playing at home last season, scoring 92.9 points per game, compared to 84.8 per game on the road.

In 2022-23, the Bulldogs allowed 69.4 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 78.4.

At home, Gonzaga made 0.2 fewer three-pointers per game (7.4) than in away games (7.6). It also had a lower three-point percentage at home (37.1%) compared to away from home (40.0%).

CSU Bakersfield Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, CSU Bakersfield averaged 7.0 more points per game at home (64.5) than away (57.5).

In 2022-23, the Roadrunners conceded 5.7 fewer points per game at home (62.1) than on the road (67.8).

CSU Bakersfield knocked down more 3-pointers at home (4.9 per game) than on the road (3.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.8%) than on the road (27.7%).

Gonzaga Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/20/2023 Purdue L 73-63 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/21/2023 Syracuse W 76-57 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/23/2023 UCLA W 69-65 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/28/2023 CSU Bakersfield - McCarthey Athletic Center 12/2/2023 USC - MGM Grand Garden Arena 12/5/2023 UAPB - McCarthey Athletic Center

CSU Bakersfield Upcoming Schedule