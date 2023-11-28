How to Watch Gonzaga vs. CSU Bakersfield on TV or Live Stream - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 11 Gonzaga Bulldogs (4-1) take on the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (3-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 on ROOT Sports NW.
Gonzaga vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington
- TV: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Gonzaga Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs are shooting 49.1% from the field this season, 9.8 percentage points higher than the 39.3% the Roadrunners allow to opponents.
- In games Gonzaga shoots higher than 39.3% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
- The Bulldogs are the eighth ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Roadrunners rank 306th.
- The Bulldogs average 14.4 more points per game (83.4) than the Roadrunners allow (69.0).
- Gonzaga has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 69.0 points.
CSU Bakersfield Stats Insights
- The Roadrunners' 42.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.6 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (37.1%).
- CSU Bakersfield has compiled a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 37.1% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the country, the Roadrunners rank 175th.
- The Roadrunners' 64.5 points per game are just 0.1 fewer points than the 64.6 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- CSU Bakersfield has a 3-2 record when allowing fewer than 83.4 points.
Gonzaga Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Gonzaga performed better when playing at home last season, scoring 92.9 points per game, compared to 84.8 per game on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Bulldogs allowed 69.4 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 78.4.
- At home, Gonzaga made 0.2 fewer three-pointers per game (7.4) than in away games (7.6). It also had a lower three-point percentage at home (37.1%) compared to away from home (40.0%).
CSU Bakersfield Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, CSU Bakersfield averaged 7.0 more points per game at home (64.5) than away (57.5).
- In 2022-23, the Roadrunners conceded 5.7 fewer points per game at home (62.1) than on the road (67.8).
- CSU Bakersfield knocked down more 3-pointers at home (4.9 per game) than on the road (3.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.8%) than on the road (27.7%).
Gonzaga Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Purdue
|L 73-63
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/21/2023
|Syracuse
|W 76-57
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/23/2023
|UCLA
|W 69-65
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|CSU Bakersfield
|-
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|12/2/2023
|USC
|-
|MGM Grand Garden Arena
|12/5/2023
|UAPB
|-
|McCarthey Athletic Center
CSU Bakersfield Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|Saint Katherine
|W 77-44
|Icardo Center
|11/20/2023
|Sacramento State
|W 75-71
|JSerra Pavilion
|11/22/2023
|Tarleton State
|L 59-40
|JSerra Pavilion
|11/28/2023
|@ Gonzaga
|-
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|12/5/2023
|Whittier
|-
|Icardo Center
|12/9/2023
|@ South Dakota
|-
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
