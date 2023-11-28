The Gonzaga Bulldogs (4-1) face the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (3-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. The matchup airs on ROOT Sports NW.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Gonzaga vs. CSU Bakersfield matchup.

Gonzaga vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington

McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Gonzaga vs. CSU Bakersfield Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Gonzaga Moneyline CSU Bakersfield Moneyline BetMGM Gonzaga (-28.5) 138.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Gonzaga (-27.5) 137.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Gonzaga vs. CSU Bakersfield Betting Trends

Gonzaga has covered twice in four games with a spread this season.

Games featuring the Bulldogs have hit the over just once this season.

CSU Bakersfield has won just one game against the spread this year.

A total of four Roadrunners games this season have hit the over.

Gonzaga Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3000), Gonzaga is 15th-best in college basketball. It is way higher than that, sixth-best, according to computer rankings.

With odds of +3000, Gonzaga has been given a 3.2% chance of winning the national championship.

