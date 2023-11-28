Gonzaga vs. CSU Bakersfield: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 28
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Gonzaga Bulldogs (4-1) face the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (3-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. The matchup airs on ROOT Sports NW.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Gonzaga vs. CSU Bakersfield matchup.
Gonzaga vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
Gonzaga vs. CSU Bakersfield Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Gonzaga Moneyline
|CSU Bakersfield Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Gonzaga (-28.5)
|138.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Gonzaga (-27.5)
|137.5
|-
|-
Gonzaga vs. CSU Bakersfield Betting Trends
- Gonzaga has covered twice in four games with a spread this season.
- Games featuring the Bulldogs have hit the over just once this season.
- CSU Bakersfield has won just one game against the spread this year.
- A total of four Roadrunners games this season have hit the over.
Gonzaga Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3000), Gonzaga is 15th-best in college basketball. It is way higher than that, sixth-best, according to computer rankings.
- With odds of +3000, Gonzaga has been given a 3.2% chance of winning the national championship.
