Tuesday's contest at McCarthey Athletic Center has the Gonzaga Bulldogs (4-1) squaring off against the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (3-3) at 9:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 85-53 victory, as our model heavily favors Gonzaga.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Gonzaga vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Where: Spokane, Washington

Spokane, Washington Venue: McCarthey Athletic Center

Gonzaga vs. CSU Bakersfield Score Prediction

Prediction: Gonzaga 85, CSU Bakersfield 53

Spread & Total Prediction for Gonzaga vs. CSU Bakersfield

Computer Predicted Spread: Gonzaga (-31.7)

Gonzaga (-31.7) Computer Predicted Total: 138.0

Gonzaga's record against the spread this season is 2-2-0, and CSU Bakersfield's is 1-4-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Bulldogs are 1-3-0 and the Roadrunners are 4-1-0.

Gonzaga Performance Insights

The Bulldogs outscore opponents by 18.8 points per game (scoring 83.4 points per game to rank 47th in college basketball while allowing 64.6 per contest to rank 69th in college basketball) and have a +94 scoring differential overall.

Gonzaga prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 12.6 boards. It is collecting 41.6 rebounds per game (eighth in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 29.0 per outing.

Gonzaga makes 6.6 three-pointers per game (245th in college basketball), 1.4 more than its opponents (5.2).

The Bulldogs' 100.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 88th in college basketball, and the 77.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 19th in college basketball.

Gonzaga forces 11.2 turnovers per game (261st in college basketball) while committing 12.2 (189th in college basketball action).

CSU Bakersfield Performance Insights

The Roadrunners put up 64.5 points per game (335th in college basketball) while giving up 69.0 per outing (139th in college basketball). They have a -27 scoring differential and have been outscored by 4.5 points per game.

The 29.8 rebounds per game CSU Bakersfield accumulates rank 303rd in the nation, 3.2 fewer than the 33.0 its opponents pull down.

CSU Bakersfield hits 3.7 three-pointers per game (357th in college basketball), 5.0 fewer than its opponents.

CSU Bakersfield has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 1.2 per game, committing 10.8 (103rd in college basketball) while forcing 12.0 (202nd in college basketball).

