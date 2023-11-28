Gonzaga vs. CSU Bakersfield November 28 Tickets & Start Time
The CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (1-2) meet the Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-0) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at McCarthey Athletic Center. The game will tip off at 9:00 PM ET and be available via ROOT Sports NW.
Gonzaga vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ROOT Sports NW
Gonzaga Top Players (2022-23)
- Drew Timme: 21.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Anton Watson: 11.1 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Julian Strawther: 15.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Rasir Bolton: 10.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nolan Hickman: 7.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
CSU Bakersfield Top Players (2022-23)
- Antavion Collum: 13.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Cameron Smith: 8.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Travis Henson: 8.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Marvin McGhee: 8.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ivan Reynolds: 4.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
Gonzaga vs. CSU Bakersfield Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Gonzaga Rank
|Gonzaga AVG
|CSU Bakersfield AVG
|CSU Bakersfield Rank
|1st
|86.1
|Points Scored
|60.5
|359th
|274th
|73.4
|Points Allowed
|64.7
|39th
|44th
|34.3
|Rebounds
|28.7
|326th
|121st
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|7.7
|256th
|166th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|4.3
|361st
|16th
|16.2
|Assists
|10.8
|333rd
|40th
|10.4
|Turnovers
|12.0
|200th
