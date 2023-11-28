The CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (1-2) meet the Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-0) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at McCarthey Athletic Center. The game will tip off at 9:00 PM ET and be available via ROOT Sports NW.

Gonzaga vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28

Tuesday, November 28 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

Gonzaga Top Players (2022-23)

Drew Timme: 21.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK

21.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK Anton Watson: 11.1 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.1 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Julian Strawther: 15.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Rasir Bolton: 10.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Nolan Hickman: 7.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

CSU Bakersfield Top Players (2022-23)

Antavion Collum: 13.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Cameron Smith: 8.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Travis Henson: 8.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

8.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK Marvin McGhee: 8.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Ivan Reynolds: 4.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Gonzaga vs. CSU Bakersfield Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Gonzaga Rank Gonzaga AVG CSU Bakersfield AVG CSU Bakersfield Rank 1st 86.1 Points Scored 60.5 359th 274th 73.4 Points Allowed 64.7 39th 44th 34.3 Rebounds 28.7 326th 121st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 7.7 256th 166th 7.5 3pt Made 4.3 361st 16th 16.2 Assists 10.8 333rd 40th 10.4 Turnovers 12.0 200th

