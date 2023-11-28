The No. 11 Gonzaga Bulldogs (4-1) are heavy, 28.5-point favorites against the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (3-3) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ROOT Sports NW. The point total is set at 139.5 for the matchup.

Gonzaga vs. CSU Bakersfield Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Where: Spokane, Washington

Spokane, Washington Venue: McCarthey Athletic Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Gonzaga -28.5 139.5

Gonzaga vs CSU Bakersfield Betting Records & Stats

The Bulldogs are 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

CSU Bakersfield are 1-4-0 against the spread this season.

Gonzaga's .500 ATS win percentage (2-2-0 ATS Record) is higher than CSU Bakersfield's .200 mark (1-4-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Gonzaga vs. CSU Bakersfield Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Gonzaga 1 25% 83.4 147.9 64.6 133.6 152.0 CSU Bakersfield 4 80% 64.5 147.9 69.0 133.6 137.3

Additional Gonzaga vs CSU Bakersfield Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs put up 14.4 more points per game (83.4) than the Roadrunners allow (69.0).

When Gonzaga totals more than 69.0 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Roadrunners score just 0.1 fewer points per game (64.5) than the Bulldogs allow (64.6).

CSU Bakersfield is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when it scores more than 64.6 points.

Gonzaga vs. CSU Bakersfield Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 28.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Gonzaga 2-2-0 0-0 1-3-0 CSU Bakersfield 1-4-0 0-0 4-1-0

Gonzaga vs. CSU Bakersfield Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Gonzaga CSU Bakersfield 14-1 Home Record 6-8 7-2 Away Record 3-12 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 2-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-9-0 92.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 64.5 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 57.5 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

