The New York Islanders' upcoming contest versus the New Jersey Devils is set for Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Hudson Fasching find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Hudson Fasching score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Fasching stats and insights

Fasching has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Devils this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.

Fasching has no points on the power play.

Fasching's shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have given up 69 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.5 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Fasching recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:48 Away W 5-3 11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:35 Home W 3-2 11/18/2023 Flames 1 1 0 11:13 Away W 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:47 Away L 4-3 SO 11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:03 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:57 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 11:36 Home L 4-2 11/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:08 Home L 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 8:50 Away W 3-0 10/20/2023 Devils 0 0 0 10:27 Home L 5-4 OT

Islanders vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2

