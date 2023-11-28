The New York Islanders' upcoming contest versus the New Jersey Devils is set for Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Hudson Fasching find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Hudson Fasching score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Fasching stats and insights

  • Fasching has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • In one game against the Devils this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.
  • Fasching has no points on the power play.
  • Fasching's shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils have given up 69 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.5 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Fasching recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:48 Away W 5-3
11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:35 Home W 3-2
11/18/2023 Flames 1 1 0 11:13 Away W 5-4 SO
11/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:47 Away L 4-3 SO
11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:03 Home L 4-1
11/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:57 Away L 5-2
11/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 11:36 Home L 4-2
11/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:08 Home L 4-3 OT
11/2/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 8:50 Away W 3-0
10/20/2023 Devils 0 0 0 10:27 Home L 5-4 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.