Will Hudson Fasching Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 28?
The New York Islanders' upcoming contest versus the New Jersey Devils is set for Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Hudson Fasching find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Hudson Fasching score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Fasching stats and insights
- Fasching has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game against the Devils this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.
- Fasching has no points on the power play.
- Fasching's shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils have given up 69 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.5 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.
Fasching recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|12:48
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/22/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|12:35
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/18/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|11:13
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|11/16/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|10:47
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/11/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|15:03
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|13:57
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|11:36
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|12:08
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/2/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|8:50
|Away
|W 3-0
|10/20/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|10:27
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
Islanders vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2
