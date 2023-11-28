In the upcoming matchup against the New York Islanders, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we count on Jack Hughes to score a goal for the New Jersey Devils? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jack Hughes score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hughes stats and insights

Hughes has scored in four of 14 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

In one game versus the Islanders this season, he has taken six shots and scored two goals.

On the power play, Hughes has accumulated three goals and nine assists.

He has a 10.3% shooting percentage, attempting 3.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Islanders defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Islanders are giving up 60 total goals (three per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hughes recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 20:09 Home W 7-2 11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 24:11 Home L 2-1 11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 22:06 Away L 4-0 11/18/2023 Rangers 2 1 1 22:40 Home L 5-3 11/3/2023 Blues 0 0 0 3:55 Away L 4-1 11/2/2023 Wild 2 0 2 21:57 Away W 5-3 10/29/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:11 Home W 4-3 10/27/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 22:05 Home W 5-4 10/25/2023 Capitals 3 0 3 21:18 Home L 6-4 10/24/2023 Canadiens 4 0 4 21:05 Away W 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devils vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.