The New Jersey Devils, Jack Hughes among them, meet the New York Islanders on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Prudential Center. Looking to wager on Hughes' props? Here is some information to assist you.

Jack Hughes vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -110)

1.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -222)

Devils vs Islanders Game Info

Hughes Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Hughes has averaged 15:13 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -2.

In Hughes' 14 games played this season he's scored in four of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Hughes has a point in 10 games this year (out of 14), including multiple points seven times.

Hughes has an assist in eight of 14 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

Hughes' implied probability to go over his point total is 52.4% based on the odds.

There is a 68.9% chance of Hughes having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Hughes Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have conceded 60 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 14 Games 4 23 Points 7 6 Goals 4 17 Assists 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.