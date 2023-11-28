Jack Hughes Game Preview: Devils vs. Islanders - November 28
The New Jersey Devils, Jack Hughes among them, meet the New York Islanders on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Prudential Center. Looking to wager on Hughes' props? Here is some information to assist you.
Jack Hughes vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -222)
Devils vs Islanders Game Info
Hughes Season Stats Insights
- In 14 games this season, Hughes has averaged 15:13 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -2.
- In Hughes' 14 games played this season he's scored in four of them and netted multiple goals in two.
- Hughes has a point in 10 games this year (out of 14), including multiple points seven times.
- Hughes has an assist in eight of 14 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.
- Hughes' implied probability to go over his point total is 52.4% based on the odds.
- There is a 68.9% chance of Hughes having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Hughes Stats vs. the Islanders
- The Islanders have conceded 60 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-9).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|14
|Games
|4
|23
|Points
|7
|6
|Goals
|4
|17
|Assists
|3
