Will James Hamblin Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on November 28?
On Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Edmonton Oilers square off with the Vegas Golden Knights. Is James Hamblin going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will James Hamblin score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Hamblin stats and insights
- In two of 10 games this season, Hamblin has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Golden Knights yet this season.
- Hamblin has no points on the power play.
- Hamblin averages 0.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 33.3%.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- The Golden Knights have given up 52 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.
Oilers vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
