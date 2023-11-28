On Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Edmonton Oilers square off with the Vegas Golden Knights. Is James Hamblin going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will James Hamblin score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hamblin stats and insights

  • In two of 10 games this season, Hamblin has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Golden Knights yet this season.
  • Hamblin has no points on the power play.
  • Hamblin averages 0.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 33.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • The Golden Knights have given up 52 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oilers vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.