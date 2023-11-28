On Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Edmonton Oilers square off with the Vegas Golden Knights. Is James Hamblin going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will James Hamblin score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Hamblin stats and insights

In two of 10 games this season, Hamblin has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Golden Knights yet this season.

Hamblin has no points on the power play.

Hamblin averages 0.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 33.3%.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have given up 52 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

