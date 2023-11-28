Will Jean-Gabriel Pageau Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 28?
Should you wager on Jean-Gabriel Pageau to find the back of the net when the New York Islanders and the New Jersey Devils face off on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jean-Gabriel Pageau score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Pageau stats and insights
- Pageau is yet to score through 20 games this season.
- He has taken one shot in one game versus the Devils this season, but has not scored.
- Pageau has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Devils defensive stats
- On defense, the Devils are conceding 69 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.5 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Pageau recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:13
|Home
|L 1-0 SO
|11/24/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|13:32
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/22/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:28
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/18/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|16:08
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|11/16/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:20
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|15:37
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:14
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/11/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:35
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|14:53
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|20:43
|Home
|L 4-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Islanders vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.