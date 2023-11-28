Should you wager on Jean-Gabriel Pageau to find the back of the net when the New York Islanders and the New Jersey Devils face off on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Jean-Gabriel Pageau score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Pageau stats and insights

  • Pageau is yet to score through 20 games this season.
  • He has taken one shot in one game versus the Devils this season, but has not scored.
  • Pageau has zero points on the power play.

Devils defensive stats

  • On defense, the Devils are conceding 69 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.5 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Pageau recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:13 Home L 1-0 SO
11/24/2023 Senators 1 0 1 13:32 Away W 5-3
11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:28 Home W 3-2
11/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:08 Away W 5-4 SO
11/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:20 Away L 4-3 SO
11/15/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:37 Away L 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:14 Away L 4-1
11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:35 Home L 4-1
11/9/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 14:53 Away L 5-2
11/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 20:43 Home L 4-2

Islanders vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

