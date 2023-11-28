Jean-Gabriel Pageau Game Preview: Islanders vs. Devils - November 28
The New York Islanders, with Jean-Gabriel Pageau, take the ice Tuesday versus the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Pageau in that upcoming Islanders-Devils matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Jean-Gabriel Pageau vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)
Pageau Season Stats Insights
- Pageau's plus-minus this season, in 16:17 per game on the ice, is -6.
- Pageau has yet to score a goal this season through 20 games played.
- In five of 20 games this year, Pageau has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.
- Pageau has posted an assist in a game five times this season in 20 games played, including multiple assists once.
- The implied probability that Pageau goes over his points prop total is 37%, based on the odds.
- There is a 27.8% chance of Pageau having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Pageau Stats vs. the Devils
- On the defensive side, the Devils are giving up 69 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.
- The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 19th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New Jersey
|20
|Games
|4
|6
|Points
|2
|0
|Goals
|0
|6
|Assists
|2
