The New York Islanders, with Jean-Gabriel Pageau, take the ice Tuesday versus the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Pageau in that upcoming Islanders-Devils matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +170)

0.5 points (Over odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Islanders vs Devils Game Info

Pageau Season Stats Insights

Pageau's plus-minus this season, in 16:17 per game on the ice, is -6.

Pageau has yet to score a goal this season through 20 games played.

In five of 20 games this year, Pageau has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Pageau has posted an assist in a game five times this season in 20 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Pageau goes over his points prop total is 37%, based on the odds.

There is a 27.8% chance of Pageau having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Pageau Stats vs. the Devils

On the defensive side, the Devils are giving up 69 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 20 Games 4 6 Points 2 0 Goals 0 6 Assists 2

