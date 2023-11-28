Will Jesper Bratt Score a Goal Against the Islanders on November 28?
In the upcoming contest versus the New York Islanders, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we count on Jesper Bratt to score a goal for the New Jersey Devils? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.
Will Jesper Bratt score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)
Bratt stats and insights
- In six of 19 games this season, Bratt has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- He has taken one shot in one game against the Islanders this season, but has not scored.
- He has four goals on the power play, and also 12 assists.
- Bratt's shooting percentage is 18.6%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.
Islanders defensive stats
- On defense, the Islanders are allowing 60 total goals (three per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.3 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.
Bratt recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Sabres
|2
|0
|2
|17:00
|Home
|W 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|23:41
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|16:48
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/18/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|19:42
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/16/2023
|Penguins
|2
|1
|1
|20:07
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|22:00
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|22:35
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/7/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|18:22
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|19:41
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/3/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|23:02
|Away
|L 4-1
Devils vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
