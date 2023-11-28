Jesper Bratt will be among those in action Tuesday when his New Jersey Devils meet the New York Islanders at Prudential Center. If you're thinking about a bet on Bratt against the Islanders, we have plenty of info to help.

Jesper Bratt vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2

1.5 points (Over odds: +145)

1.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -182)

Devils vs Islanders Game Info

Bratt Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Bratt has a plus-minus of -3, while averaging 19:41 on the ice per game.

Bratt has scored a goal in a game six times this season over 19 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 13 of 19 games this year, Bratt has recorded a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

Bratt has an assist in 12 of 19 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability is 40.8% that Bratt goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Bratt has an implied probability of 64.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Bratt Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have conceded 60 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 19 Games 4 25 Points 7 8 Goals 0 17 Assists 7

