Jesper Bratt Game Preview: Devils vs. Islanders - November 28
Jesper Bratt will be among those in action Tuesday when his New Jersey Devils meet the New York Islanders at Prudential Center. If you're thinking about a bet on Bratt against the Islanders, we have plenty of info to help.
Jesper Bratt vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -182)
Devils vs Islanders Game Info
Bratt Season Stats Insights
- In 19 games this season, Bratt has a plus-minus of -3, while averaging 19:41 on the ice per game.
- Bratt has scored a goal in a game six times this season over 19 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.
- In 13 of 19 games this year, Bratt has recorded a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.
- Bratt has an assist in 12 of 19 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.
- The implied probability is 40.8% that Bratt goes over his points prop total based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Bratt has an implied probability of 64.5% of going over his assist prop bet.
Bratt Stats vs. the Islanders
- The Islanders have conceded 60 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 25th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|19
|Games
|4
|25
|Points
|7
|8
|Goals
|0
|17
|Assists
|7
