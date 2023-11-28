For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, is Joel Farabee a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Joel Farabee score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Farabee stats and insights

Farabee has scored in eight of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Hurricanes this season in two games (two shots).

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Farabee averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On defense, the Hurricanes are allowing 67 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.4 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.

Farabee recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:40 Away W 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:55 Home L 3-1 11/22/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 15:02 Away L 3-2 11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 12:24 Home W 5-2 11/18/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:39 Home W 4-3 OT 11/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:10 Away W 3-1 11/11/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:51 Away W 4-2 11/10/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 13:47 Away W 6-3 11/7/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 16:12 Away L 2-1 11/4/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:27 Home L 5-0

Flyers vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

