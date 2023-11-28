The Toronto Maple Leafs, including John Tavares, will be on the ice Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Florida Panthers. If you're thinking about a wager on Tavares against the Panthers, we have plenty of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

John Tavares vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tavares Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Tavares has averaged 18:42 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

Tavares has a goal in seven games this year through 19 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Tavares has a point in 13 of 19 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

Tavares has an assist in eight of 19 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Tavares' odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 66.7% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Tavares going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 46.5%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Tavares Stats vs. the Panthers

On the defensive side, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 55 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks sixth.

The team's goal differential (+8) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 19 Games 10 20 Points 7 7 Goals 1 13 Assists 6

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.