When the New York Islanders play the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Julien Gauthier find the back of the net? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Julien Gauthier score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Gauthier 2022-23 stats and insights

Gauthier scored in nine of 57 games last season, but only one goal each time.

Gauthier produced no points on the power play last season.

He took 0.7 shots per game, sinking 17.0% of them.

Devils 2022-23 defensive stats

The Devils conceded 222 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking eighth in league action for the fewest goals against.

The Devils shut out opponents four times last season. As a team, they averaged 16.7 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Gauthier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 8:45 Home L 1-0 SO 11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 8:51 Away L 4-1 10/21/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:58 Away L 3-1

Islanders vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

