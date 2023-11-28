Player props can be found for Domantas Sabonis and Stephen Curry, among others, when the Sacramento Kings host the Golden State Warriors at Golden 1 Center on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kings vs Warriors Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -111) 13.5 (Over: -108) 6.5 (Over: -135) 0.5 (Over: +142)

The 19.9 points Sabonis has scored per game this season is 0.4 more than his prop total set for Tuesday (19.5).

He has pulled down 12.3 rebounds per game, 1.2 less than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (13.5).

Sabonis has averaged 7.0 assists per game, 0.5 more than Tuesday's assist over/under (6.5).

Sabonis has made 0.5 three-pointers per game, the same as his over/under on Tuesday.

Get Sabonis gear at Fanatics!

De'Aaron Fox Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: +108) 5.5 (Over: -156) 2.5 (Over: -139)

Tuesday's over/under for De'Aaron Fox is 29.5. That is 0.4 less than his season average.

He averages 0.2 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Tuesday of 4.5.

Fox's assists average -- 6.0 -- is 0.5 higher than Tuesday's prop bet (5.5).

He has knocked down 3.2 three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his prop bet total on Tuesday (2.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: +106) 4.5 (Over: +110) 5.5 (Over: +108)

Tuesday's over/under for Curry is 29.5 points, 0.2 fewer than his season average.

He has grabbed 4.6 boards per game, 0.1 more than his over/under for Tuesday's game.

Curry averages 3.9 assists, 0.6 less than his over/under on Tuesday.

Curry, at 5.3 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.2 less than his over/under on Tuesday.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.