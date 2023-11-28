Blackhawks vs. Kraken Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 28
The Seattle Kraken (8-9-5) visit the Chicago Blackhawks (6-13) at United Center on Tuesday, November 28 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW, with both teams fresh off of a loss. The Kraken are coming off a 5-1 defeat to the Vancouver Canucks, while the Blackhawks fell to the St. Louis Blues 4-2 in their most recent outing.
The Blackhawks have scored 30 goals during their past 10 outings, while allowing 35 goals. A total of 29 power-play opportunities during that span have netted three power-play goals (10.3%). They are 3-7-0 over those contests.
Blackhawks vs. Kraken Predictions for Tuesday
Our computer projection model for this encounter calls for a final score of Blackhawks 4, Kraken 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Blackhawks (+145)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Blackhawks (+1.5)
Blackhawks vs Kraken Additional Info
Blackhawks Splits and Trends
- The Blackhawks have a record of 6-13 this season and are 2-0-2 in overtime games.
- In the five games Chicago has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up four points.
- This season the Blackhawks scored only one goal in two games and they lost both times.
- Chicago failed to win all six games this season when it scored exactly two goals.
- The Blackhawks have scored more than two goals in nine games, earning 12 points from those contests.
- This season, Chicago has capitalized on a single power-play goal in six games has a record of 4-2-0 in those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent, Chicago is 1-3-0 (two points) this season.
- The Blackhawks have been outshot by opponents 14 times this season, and earned 10 points in those games.
Team Stats Comparison
|Kraken Rank
|Kraken AVG
|Blackhawks AVG
|Blackhawks Rank
|26th
|2.77
|Goals Scored
|2.58
|29th
|23rd
|3.45
|Goals Allowed
|3.68
|29th
|25th
|29.3
|Shots
|27.7
|30th
|9th
|29.6
|Shots Allowed
|32.8
|28th
|8th
|23.53%
|Power Play %
|9.68%
|31st
|26th
|73.85%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.67%
|22nd
Blackhawks vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
