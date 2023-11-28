When the New York Islanders play the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Kyle Palmieri score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Kyle Palmieri score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Palmieri stats and insights

  • Palmieri has scored in five of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not scored against the Devils this season in one game (three shots).
  • He has two goals on the power play, and also four assists.
  • He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 10.6% of them.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils have conceded 69 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.5 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Palmieri recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 18:40 Home L 1-0 SO
11/24/2023 Senators 2 1 1 15:16 Away W 5-3
11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:38 Home W 3-2
11/18/2023 Flames 1 1 0 18:00 Away W 5-4 SO
11/16/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 20:59 Away L 4-3 SO
11/15/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:25 Away L 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:26 Away L 4-1
11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:44 Home L 4-1
11/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:28 Away L 5-2
11/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:01 Home L 4-2

Islanders vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

