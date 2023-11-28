Kyle Palmieri and the New York Islanders will play the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Palmieri's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Kyle Palmieri vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Islanders vs Devils Game Info

Palmieri Season Stats Insights

Palmieri's plus-minus this season, in 17:37 per game on the ice, is -2.

In five of 20 games this year, Palmieri has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Palmieri has a point in 10 of 20 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

In six of 20 games this season, Palmieri has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Palmieri hits the over on his points prop total is 50%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 32.3% of Palmieri going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Palmieri Stats vs. the Devils

On the defensive side, the Devils are conceding 69 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 20 Games 3 12 Points 6 5 Goals 2 7 Assists 4

