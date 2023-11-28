In the upcoming game against the Vegas Golden Knights, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we bet on Leon Draisaitl to find the back of the net for the Edmonton Oilers? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Leon Draisaitl score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Draisaitl stats and insights

In seven of 20 games this season, Draisaitl has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Golden Knights.

Draisaitl has picked up six goals and six assists on the power play.

Draisaitl's shooting percentage is 14.8%, and he averages 3.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have conceded 52 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Draisaitl recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/26/2023 Ducks 2 1 1 17:24 Home W 8-2 11/24/2023 Capitals 3 2 1 17:01 Away W 5-0 11/22/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 19:48 Away L 6-3 11/20/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 25:17 Away L 5-3 11/18/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 23:15 Away L 6-4 11/15/2023 Kraken 2 0 2 22:58 Home W 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Islanders 4 1 3 18:59 Home W 4-1 11/11/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:52 Away W 4-1 11/9/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 23:36 Away L 3-2 11/6/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 15:41 Away L 6-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oilers vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.