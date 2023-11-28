Leon Draisaitl will be among those in action Tuesday when his Edmonton Oilers face the Vegas Golden Knights at Rogers Place. Prop bets for Draisaitl are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Leon Draisaitl vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +165)

1.5 points (Over odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Draisaitl Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Draisaitl has averaged 21:30 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -3.

In seven of 20 games this season Draisaitl has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Draisaitl has a point in 14 of 20 games this season, with multiple points in nine of them.

In 12 of 20 games this year, Draisaitl has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

Draisaitl has an implied probability of 37.7% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 55.6% chance of Draisaitl having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Draisaitl Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 52 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+15) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 20 Games 10 28 Points 15 9 Goals 11 19 Assists 4

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.