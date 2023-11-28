Will Lukas Reichel Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 28?
Should you wager on Lukas Reichel to light the lamp when the Chicago Blackhawks and the Seattle Kraken face off on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Lukas Reichel score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)
Reichel stats and insights
- Reichel has scored in one of 19 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Kraken.
- Reichel has scored one goal on the power play.
- Reichel's shooting percentage is 3.0%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken have conceded 76 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Reichel recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/26/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|16:17
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:40
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/22/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|19:47
|Away
|L 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|17:10
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/18/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:28
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/16/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|18:28
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/12/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|15:54
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/9/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:20
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/5/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|13:42
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|13:54
|Home
|W 5-2
Blackhawks vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
