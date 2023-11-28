Will Luke Hughes Score a Goal Against the Islanders on November 28?
Should you wager on Luke Hughes to score a goal when the New Jersey Devils and the New York Islanders go head to head on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Luke Hughes score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Hughes stats and insights
- Hughes has scored in two of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Islanders this season, and has scored one goal.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus four assists.
- Hughes averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.9%.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders have conceded 60 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.3 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.
Hughes recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Sabres
|2
|1
|1
|20:27
|Home
|W 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|22:24
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|18:49
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/18/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|17:17
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/16/2023
|Penguins
|2
|0
|2
|16:12
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|20:24
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|18:09
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/7/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|18:34
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:19
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/3/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|22:53
|Away
|L 4-1
Devils vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
