Luke Hughes Game Preview: Devils vs. Islanders - November 28
Luke Hughes will be in action when the New Jersey Devils and New York Islanders face off at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. Prop bets for Hughes in that upcoming Devils-Islanders game are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Luke Hughes vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Devils vs Islanders Game Info
|Devils vs Islanders Odds/Over/Under
|Devils vs Islanders Prediction
|Devils vs Islanders Betting Trends & Stats
|Devils vs Islanders Player Props
|How to Watch Devils vs Islanders
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hughes Season Stats Insights
- In 19 games this season, Hughes has averaged 19:31 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -1.
- Hughes has twice scored a goal in a game this year in 19 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.
- Hughes has a point in eight of 19 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.
- In seven of 19 games this season, Hughes has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.
- Hughes has an implied probability of 45.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.
- There is a 40% chance of Hughes having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Hughes Stats vs. the Islanders
- The Islanders have conceded 60 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 25th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|19
|Games
|1
|12
|Points
|1
|2
|Goals
|1
|10
|Assists
|0
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.