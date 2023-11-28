Luke Hughes will be in action when the New Jersey Devils and New York Islanders face off at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. Prop bets for Hughes in that upcoming Devils-Islanders game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Luke Hughes vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Devils vs Islanders Game Info

Hughes Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Hughes has averaged 19:31 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -1.

Hughes has twice scored a goal in a game this year in 19 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Hughes has a point in eight of 19 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

In seven of 19 games this season, Hughes has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Hughes has an implied probability of 45.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 40% chance of Hughes having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Hughes Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have conceded 60 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 19 Games 1 12 Points 1 2 Goals 1 10 Assists 0

