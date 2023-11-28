Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marathon County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball action in Marathon County, Wisconsin is happening today, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marathon County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wausau East High School at New London High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: New London, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Appleton North High School at Wausau West High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Wausau, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.