The Philadelphia Flyers' upcoming game against the Carolina Hurricanes is scheduled for Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Marc Staal light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Marc Staal score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Staal stats and insights

  • Staal is yet to score through seven games this season.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Hurricanes.
  • Staal has no points on the power play.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • On defense, the Hurricanes are allowing 67 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.4 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

