The Philadelphia Flyers' upcoming game against the Carolina Hurricanes is scheduled for Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Marc Staal light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Marc Staal score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Staal stats and insights

Staal is yet to score through seven games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Hurricanes.

Staal has no points on the power play.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On defense, the Hurricanes are allowing 67 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.4 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

