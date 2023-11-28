The Southern Jaguars (1-5) will try to end a four-game road skid when squaring off against the No. 3 Marquette Golden Eagles (5-1) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Fiserv Forum, airing at 9:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Marquette vs. Southern Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Marquette Stats Insights

  • The Golden Eagles make 48.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points lower than the Jaguars have allowed to their opponents (53.1%).
  • The Golden Eagles are the 275th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jaguars sit at 359th.
  • The Golden Eagles average 7.7 fewer points per game (79.5) than the Jaguars give up (87.2).
  • Marquette has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 87.2 points.

Southern Stats Insights

  • This season, Southern has a 1-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.3% from the field.
  • The Jaguars are the 359th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles sit at 296th.
  • The Jaguars score an average of 69.7 points per game, only 2.2 more points than the 67.5 the Golden Eagles give up to opponents.
  • When Southern allows fewer than 79.5 points, it is 1-1.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Marquette scored 83.3 points per game last year in home games, which was 3.6 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (79.7).
  • Defensively the Golden Eagles played better at home last year, giving up 71.1 points per game, compared to 73.7 in road games.
  • Marquette drained 8.9 treys per game with a 36.0% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.2% points better than it averaged away from home (8.8 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).

Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Southern put up more points at home (82.5 per game) than away (65.4) last season.
  • At home, the Jaguars allowed 66.9 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 73.6.
  • At home, Southern drained 9.1 trifectas per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged away (6.7). Southern's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.3%) than on the road (30.5%).

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 UCLA W 71-69 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/21/2023 Kansas W 73-59 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/22/2023 Purdue L 78-75 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Southern - Fiserv Forum
12/2/2023 @ Wisconsin - Kohl Center
12/6/2023 Texas - Fiserv Forum

Southern Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 @ Western Illinois L 88-80 Western Hall
11/19/2023 @ Illinois L 88-60 State Farm Center
11/25/2023 @ Valparaiso L 71-59 Athletics-Recreation Center
11/28/2023 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum
12/3/2023 @ Mississippi State - Humphrey Coliseum
12/9/2023 SE Louisiana - F. G. Clark Center

