The Southern Jaguars (1-5) will look to snap a four-game losing stretch when visiting the No. 3 Marquette Golden Eagles (5-1) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. This game is at 9:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Marquette vs. Southern Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles are shooting 48.9% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points lower than the 53.1% the Jaguars allow to opponents.

The Jaguars are the 359th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Golden Eagles sit at 275th.

The 79.5 points per game the Golden Eagles record are 7.7 fewer points than the Jaguars give up (87.2).

Marquette has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 87.2 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Southern Stats Insights

Southern has compiled a 1-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.

The Jaguars are the 359th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 296th.

The Jaguars average just 2.2 more points per game (69.7) than the Golden Eagles give up (67.5).

Southern is 1-1 when giving up fewer than 79.5 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Marquette scored 83.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 79.7 points per game in road games, a difference of 3.6 points per contest.

The Golden Eagles gave up 71.1 points per game in home games last year, compared to 73.7 on the road.

Looking at three-point shooting, Marquette performed better at home last season, averaging 8.9 threes per game with a 36% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 34.8% three-point percentage away from home.

Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Southern scored 82.5 points per game last season, 17.1 more than it averaged on the road (65.4).

At home, the Jaguars allowed 66.9 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.6).

At home, Southern sunk 9.1 triples per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged away (6.7). Southern's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.3%) than on the road (30.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/20/2023 UCLA W 71-69 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/21/2023 Kansas W 73-59 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/22/2023 Purdue L 78-75 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/28/2023 Southern - Fiserv Forum 12/2/2023 @ Wisconsin - Kohl Center 12/6/2023 Texas - Fiserv Forum

Southern Upcoming Schedule