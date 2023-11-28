How to Watch Marquette vs. Southern on TV or Live Stream - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Southern Jaguars (1-5) aim to snap a four-game losing streak when visiting the No. 3 Marquette Golden Eagles (5-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.
Marquette vs. Southern Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Marquette Stats Insights
- This season, the Golden Eagles have a 48.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.2% lower than the 53.1% of shots the Jaguars' opponents have made.
- The Golden Eagles are the 275th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Jaguars sit at 359th.
- The Golden Eagles average 79.5 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 87.2 the Jaguars allow.
- When Marquette scores more than 87.2 points, it is 2-0.
Southern Stats Insights
- Southern has compiled a 1-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41.3% from the field.
- The Jaguars are the 359th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 296th.
- The Jaguars' 69.7 points per game are only 2.2 more points than the 67.5 the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.
- When Southern allows fewer than 79.5 points, it is 1-1.
Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Marquette performed better in home games last season, averaging 83.3 points per game, compared to 79.7 per game on the road.
- The Golden Eagles surrendered 71.1 points per game last season at home, which was 2.6 fewer points than they allowed in away games (73.7).
- Looking at three-pointers, Marquette fared better at home last year, averaging 8.9 treys per game with a 36% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 34.8% three-point percentage in road games.
Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Southern scored more points at home (82.5 per game) than away (65.4) last season.
- At home, the Jaguars gave up 66.9 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.6).
- At home, Southern made 9.1 trifectas per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged on the road (6.7). Southern's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.3%) than away (30.5%).
Marquette Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|UCLA
|W 71-69
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/21/2023
|Kansas
|W 73-59
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/22/2023
|Purdue
|L 78-75
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Southern
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|12/2/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|-
|Kohl Center
|12/6/2023
|Texas
|-
|Fiserv Forum
Southern Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Western Illinois
|L 88-80
|Western Hall
|11/19/2023
|@ Illinois
|L 88-60
|State Farm Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Valparaiso
|L 71-59
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Marquette
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|12/3/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|SE Louisiana
|-
|F. G. Clark Center
