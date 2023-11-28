The Southern Jaguars (1-5) travel to face the No. 3 Marquette Golden Eagles (5-1) after losing four consecutive road games. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

Marquette vs. Southern Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Marquette Stats Insights

  • The Golden Eagles are shooting 48.9% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points lower than the 53.1% the Jaguars allow to opponents.
  • The Jaguars are the 359th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Golden Eagles sit at 275th.
  • The Golden Eagles score 79.5 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 87.2 the Jaguars allow.
  • Marquette is 2-0 when scoring more than 87.2 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last season, Marquette posted 3.6 more points per game (83.3) than it did when playing on the road (79.7).
  • The Golden Eagles surrendered 71.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 2.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.7).
  • Marquette sunk 8.9 three-pointers per game with a 36% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.2% points better than it averaged in away games (8.8 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 UCLA W 71-69 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/21/2023 Kansas W 73-59 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/22/2023 Purdue L 78-75 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Southern - Fiserv Forum
12/2/2023 @ Wisconsin - Kohl Center
12/6/2023 Texas - Fiserv Forum

