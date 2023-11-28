The Southern Jaguars (1-5) travel to face the No. 3 Marquette Golden Eagles (5-1) after losing four consecutive road games. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

Marquette vs. Southern Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FOX Sports Networks

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles are shooting 48.9% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points lower than the 53.1% the Jaguars allow to opponents.

The Jaguars are the 359th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Golden Eagles sit at 275th.

The Golden Eagles score 79.5 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 87.2 the Jaguars allow.

Marquette is 2-0 when scoring more than 87.2 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last season, Marquette posted 3.6 more points per game (83.3) than it did when playing on the road (79.7).

The Golden Eagles surrendered 71.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 2.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.7).

Marquette sunk 8.9 three-pointers per game with a 36% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.2% points better than it averaged in away games (8.8 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).

Marquette Upcoming Schedule