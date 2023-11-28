Tuesday's contest at Fiserv Forum has the Marquette Golden Eagles (5-1) matching up with the Southern Jaguars (1-5) at 9:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 90-62 victory, as our model heavily favors Marquette.

There is no line set for the game.

Marquette vs. Southern Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Marquette vs. Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 90, Southern 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Southern

Computer Predicted Spread: Marquette (-28.5)

Marquette (-28.5) Computer Predicted Total: 151.9

Marquette has put together a 2-2-0 record against the spread this season, while Southern is 1-5-0. The Golden Eagles have hit the over in two games, while Jaguars games have gone over three times.

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles have a +72 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.0 points per game. They're putting up 79.5 points per game to rank 99th in college basketball and are allowing 67.5 per outing to rank 120th in college basketball.

Marquette grabs 31.0 rebounds per game (275th in college basketball) while allowing 33.2 per contest to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 2.2 boards per game.

Marquette hits 8.2 three-pointers per game (105th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.3 on average.

The Golden Eagles average 100.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (86th in college basketball), and allow 85.5 points per 100 possessions (111th in college basketball).

Marquette has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 8.8 per game (20th in college basketball play) while forcing 14.8 (56th in college basketball).

