The Southern Jaguars (1-5) are heavy underdogs (by 32.5 points) to break a four-game road losing streak when they visit the No. 3 Marquette Golden Eagles (5-1) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 154.5.

Marquette vs. Southern Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Marquette -32.5 154.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marquette vs Southern Betting Records & Stats

The Golden Eagles have covered the spread twice in four opportunities this season.

Southern has covered the spread once in six opportunities this season.

Marquette's .500 ATS win percentage (2-2-0 ATS Record) is higher than Southern's .167 mark (1-5-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Marquette vs. Southern Over/Under Stats

Games Over 154.5 % of Games Over 154.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Marquette 1 25% 79.5 149.2 67.5 154.7 145.8 Southern 4 66.7% 69.7 149.2 87.2 154.7 148.3

Additional Marquette vs Southern Insights & Trends

The 79.5 points per game the Golden Eagles average are 7.7 fewer points than the Jaguars give up (87.2).

The Jaguars put up an average of 69.7 points per game, just 2.2 more points than the 67.5 the Golden Eagles give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 67.5 points, Southern is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

Marquette vs. Southern Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 32.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Marquette 2-2-0 0-0 2-2-0 Southern 1-5-0 0-0 3-3-0

Marquette vs. Southern Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Marquette Southern 16-1 Home Record 9-2 8-4 Away Record 5-12 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-2-0 8-2-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.5 79.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.4 11-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-3-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-9-0

