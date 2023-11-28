The Southern Jaguars (1-5) will look to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the No. 3 Marquette Golden Eagles (5-1) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Fiserv Forum as big, 32.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The point total is 151.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Marquette vs. Southern Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Marquette -32.5 151.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marquette Betting Records & Stats

Marquette and its opponents have scored a combined total of more than 151.5 points two times this season (in four games).

The average total in Marquette's games this season is 147, 4.5 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Golden Eagles have covered the spread twice in four opportunities this season.

Marquette's .500 ATS win percentage (2-2-0 ATS Record) is higher than Southern's .167 mark (1-5-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Marquette vs. Southern Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Marquette 2 50% 79.5 149.2 67.5 154.7 145.8 Southern 4 66.7% 69.7 149.2 87.2 154.7 148.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Marquette Insights & Trends

The Golden Eagles average 7.7 fewer points per game (79.5) than the Jaguars allow (87.2).

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Marquette vs. Southern Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 32.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Marquette 2-2-0 0-0 2-2-0 Southern 1-5-0 0-0 3-3-0

Marquette vs. Southern Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Marquette Southern 16-1 Home Record 9-2 8-4 Away Record 5-12 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-2-0 8-2-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.5 79.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.4 11-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-3-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-9-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.