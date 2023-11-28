The Rider Broncs (1-4) will try to stop a four-game road losing streak at the Maryland Terrapins (3-3) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Maryland vs. Rider Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland
  • TV: B1G+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Maryland Stats Insights

  • The Terrapins make 39.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points lower than the Broncs have allowed to their opponents (40.2%).
  • In games Maryland shoots better than 40.2% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.
  • The Terrapins are the 220th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Broncs rank 28th.
  • The Terrapins record 65.3 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 71.6 the Broncs give up.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Rider Stats Insights

  • The Broncs' 39.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Terrapins have given up to their opponents.
  • The Broncs are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Terrapins sit at 50th.
  • The Broncs average 6.3 more points per game (66.8) than the Terrapins allow (60.5).
  • Rider has a 0-2 record when allowing fewer than 65.3 points.

Maryland Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last season, Maryland posted 12.1 more points per game (74.6) than it did in road games (62.5).
  • At home, the Terrapins gave up 3.8 fewer points per game (61.6) than when playing on the road (65.4).
  • At home, Maryland sunk 0.2 fewer threes per game (6.5) than in road games (6.7). However, it owned a higher three-point percentage at home (34.3%) compared to when playing on the road (31.1%).

Rider Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Rider averaged 71.5 points per game last season. Away, it scored 68.8.
  • The Broncs allowed fewer points at home (65.4 per game) than away (67.3) last season.
  • Rider sunk more 3-pointers at home (5.2 per game) than on the road (5.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.4%) than on the road (33.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maryland Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 @ Villanova L 57-40 The William B. Finneran Pavilion
11/21/2023 UMBC W 92-68 Xfinity Center
11/25/2023 South Alabama W 68-55 Xfinity Center
11/28/2023 Rider - Xfinity Center
12/1/2023 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall
12/6/2023 Penn State - Xfinity Center

Rider Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 @ Nebraska L 64-50 Pinnacle Bank Arena
11/17/2023 @ Duquesne L 77-58 UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
11/20/2023 @ Stony Brook L 55-48 Island Federal Credit Union Arena
11/28/2023 @ Maryland - Xfinity Center
12/1/2023 @ Siena - MVP Arena
12/3/2023 Fairfield - Alumni Gymnasium

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.