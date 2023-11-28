The Rider Broncs (1-4) will try to stop a four-game road losing streak at the Maryland Terrapins (3-3) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Maryland vs. Rider Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland TV: B1G+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Maryland Stats Insights

The Terrapins make 39.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points lower than the Broncs have allowed to their opponents (40.2%).

In games Maryland shoots better than 40.2% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.

The Terrapins are the 220th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Broncs rank 28th.

The Terrapins record 65.3 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 71.6 the Broncs give up.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Rider Stats Insights

The Broncs' 39.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Terrapins have given up to their opponents.

The Broncs are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Terrapins sit at 50th.

The Broncs average 6.3 more points per game (66.8) than the Terrapins allow (60.5).

Rider has a 0-2 record when allowing fewer than 65.3 points.

Maryland Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last season, Maryland posted 12.1 more points per game (74.6) than it did in road games (62.5).

At home, the Terrapins gave up 3.8 fewer points per game (61.6) than when playing on the road (65.4).

At home, Maryland sunk 0.2 fewer threes per game (6.5) than in road games (6.7). However, it owned a higher three-point percentage at home (34.3%) compared to when playing on the road (31.1%).

Rider Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Rider averaged 71.5 points per game last season. Away, it scored 68.8.

The Broncs allowed fewer points at home (65.4 per game) than away (67.3) last season.

Rider sunk more 3-pointers at home (5.2 per game) than on the road (5.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.4%) than on the road (33.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maryland Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/17/2023 @ Villanova L 57-40 The William B. Finneran Pavilion 11/21/2023 UMBC W 92-68 Xfinity Center 11/25/2023 South Alabama W 68-55 Xfinity Center 11/28/2023 Rider - Xfinity Center 12/1/2023 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall 12/6/2023 Penn State - Xfinity Center

Rider Upcoming Schedule