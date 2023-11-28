How to Watch Maryland vs. Rider on TV or Live Stream - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Rider Broncs (1-4) will try to stop a four-game road losing streak at the Maryland Terrapins (3-3) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Maryland vs. Rider Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland
- TV: B1G+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Maryland Stats Insights
- The Terrapins make 39.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points lower than the Broncs have allowed to their opponents (40.2%).
- In games Maryland shoots better than 40.2% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.
- The Terrapins are the 220th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Broncs rank 28th.
- The Terrapins record 65.3 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 71.6 the Broncs give up.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Rider Stats Insights
- The Broncs' 39.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Terrapins have given up to their opponents.
- The Broncs are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Terrapins sit at 50th.
- The Broncs average 6.3 more points per game (66.8) than the Terrapins allow (60.5).
- Rider has a 0-2 record when allowing fewer than 65.3 points.
Maryland Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last season, Maryland posted 12.1 more points per game (74.6) than it did in road games (62.5).
- At home, the Terrapins gave up 3.8 fewer points per game (61.6) than when playing on the road (65.4).
- At home, Maryland sunk 0.2 fewer threes per game (6.5) than in road games (6.7). However, it owned a higher three-point percentage at home (34.3%) compared to when playing on the road (31.1%).
Rider Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Rider averaged 71.5 points per game last season. Away, it scored 68.8.
- The Broncs allowed fewer points at home (65.4 per game) than away (67.3) last season.
- Rider sunk more 3-pointers at home (5.2 per game) than on the road (5.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.4%) than on the road (33.8%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Maryland Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Villanova
|L 57-40
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|11/21/2023
|UMBC
|W 92-68
|Xfinity Center
|11/25/2023
|South Alabama
|W 68-55
|Xfinity Center
|11/28/2023
|Rider
|-
|Xfinity Center
|12/1/2023
|@ Indiana
|-
|Assembly Hall
|12/6/2023
|Penn State
|-
|Xfinity Center
Rider Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|@ Nebraska
|L 64-50
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Duquesne
|L 77-58
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
|11/20/2023
|@ Stony Brook
|L 55-48
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Maryland
|-
|Xfinity Center
|12/1/2023
|@ Siena
|-
|MVP Arena
|12/3/2023
|Fairfield
|-
|Alumni Gymnasium
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.