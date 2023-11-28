Tuesday's game at Xfinity Center has the Maryland Terrapins (3-3) taking on the Rider Broncs (1-4) at 7:00 PM ET on November 28. Our computer prediction projects a 68-59 victory for Maryland, who are favored by our model.

The game has no set line.

Maryland vs. Rider Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: College Park, Maryland

College Park, Maryland Venue: Xfinity Center

Maryland vs. Rider Score Prediction

Prediction: Maryland 68, Rider 59

Spread & Total Prediction for Maryland vs. Rider

Computer Predicted Spread: Maryland (-9.3)

Maryland (-9.3) Computer Predicted Total: 126.9

Maryland is 1-5-0 against the spread, while Rider's ATS record this season is 1-3-0. The Terrapins have a 1-5-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Broncs have a record of 1-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Maryland Performance Insights

The Terrapins' +29 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 65.3 points per game (326th in college basketball) while allowing 60.5 per outing (18th in college basketball).

Maryland grabs 32.3 rebounds per game (221st in college basketball) while allowing 30.7 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.6 boards per game.

Maryland makes 5.0 three-pointers per game (330th in college basketball) at a 21.4% rate (361st in college basketball), compared to the 4.7 its opponents make while shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc.

The Terrapins rank 320th in college basketball with 84.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 26th in college basketball defensively with 78.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Maryland has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 13.2 per game (259th in college basketball play) while forcing 15.2 (44th in college basketball).

Rider Performance Insights

The Broncs have a -24 scoring differential, falling short by 4.8 points per game. They're putting up 66.8 points per game, 310th in college basketball, and are giving up 71.6 per outing to rank 193rd in college basketball.

Rider ranks 29th in the nation at 38.8 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 37.8 its opponents average.

Rider connects on 5.2 three-pointers per game (327th in college basketball) while shooting 25.2% from beyond the arc (350th in college basketball). It is making 3.2 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 8.4 per game at 29.2%.

Rider and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Broncs commit 12.8 per game (237th in college basketball) and force 12.4 (179th in college basketball).

