The Rider Broncs (1-2) meet the Maryland Terrapins (1-2) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Xfinity Center. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and be available via B1G+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Maryland vs. Rider Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28

Tuesday, November 28 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Maryland Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maryland Top Players (2022-23)

Jahmir Young: 15.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Julian Reese: 11.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

11.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK Donta Scott: 11.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK Hakim Hart: 11.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Don Carey: 7.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Rider Top Players (2022-23)

Dwight Murray Jr.: 15.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Mervin James: 12.9 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.9 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Allen Powell: 10.4 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.4 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson: 6.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Allen Betrand: 6.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Maryland vs. Rider Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Maryland Rank Maryland AVG Rider AVG Rider Rank 221st 69.7 Points Scored 70.2 209th 27th 63.5 Points Allowed 67.6 99th 229th 31.1 Rebounds 32.7 114th 162nd 8.7 Off. Rebounds 9.7 76th 256th 6.7 3pt Made 5.0 349th 307th 11.4 Assists 11.4 307th 25th 10.1 Turnovers 10.7 61st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.