Maryland vs. Rider November 28 Tickets & Start Time
The Rider Broncs (1-2) meet the Maryland Terrapins (1-2) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Xfinity Center. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and be available via B1G+.
Maryland vs. Rider Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: B1G+
Maryland Top Players (2022-23)
- Jahmir Young: 15.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Julian Reese: 11.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Donta Scott: 11.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Hakim Hart: 11.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Don Carey: 7.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Rider Top Players (2022-23)
- Dwight Murray Jr.: 15.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mervin James: 12.9 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Allen Powell: 10.4 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson: 6.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Allen Betrand: 6.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
Maryland vs. Rider Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Maryland Rank
|Maryland AVG
|Rider AVG
|Rider Rank
|221st
|69.7
|Points Scored
|70.2
|209th
|27th
|63.5
|Points Allowed
|67.6
|99th
|229th
|31.1
|Rebounds
|32.7
|114th
|162nd
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|9.7
|76th
|256th
|6.7
|3pt Made
|5.0
|349th
|307th
|11.4
|Assists
|11.4
|307th
|25th
|10.1
|Turnovers
|10.7
|61st
