The Rider Broncs (1-4) are heavy underdogs (by 16.5 points) to stop a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Maryland Terrapins (3-3) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup's point total is set at 129.

Maryland vs. Rider Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: College Park, Maryland

College Park, Maryland Venue: Xfinity Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Maryland -16.5 129

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Maryland vs Rider Betting Records & Stats

The Terrapins are 1-5-0 against the spread this season.

Maryland has played as a favorite of -2740 or more once this season and won that game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Terrapins have a 96.5% chance to win.

Rider is 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Broncs have played as an underdog of +1375 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Rider has an implied victory probability of 6.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Maryland vs. Rider Over/Under Stats

Games Over 129 % of Games Over 129 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Maryland 2 33.3% 65.3 132.1 60.5 132.1 135.3 Rider 2 50% 66.8 132.1 71.6 132.1 145.6

Additional Maryland vs Rider Insights & Trends

The 65.3 points per game the Terrapins average are 6.3 fewer points than the Broncs allow (71.6).

The Broncs put up an average of 66.8 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 60.5 the Terrapins allow.

Maryland vs. Rider Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Maryland 1-5-0 1-1 1-5-0 Rider 1-3-0 0-1 1-3-0

Maryland vs. Rider Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Maryland Rider 16-1 Home Record 8-5 2-9 Away Record 7-6 13-4-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 10-3-0 74.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.5 62.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.8 8-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 1-9-1 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

