In the upcoming contest versus the New Jersey Devils, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we count on Mathew Barzal to find the back of the net for the New York Islanders? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Mathew Barzal score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Barzal stats and insights

In five of 20 games this season, Barzal has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Devils this season, he has taken six shots, but has not scored a goal.

Barzal has picked up two goals and five assists on the power play.

Barzal's shooting percentage is 7.5%, and he averages 3.4 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 69 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.5 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Barzal recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:37 Home L 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Senators 1 1 0 15:28 Away W 5-3 11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:14 Home W 3-2 11/18/2023 Flames 1 1 0 20:05 Away W 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Kraken 2 0 2 20:26 Away L 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 19:27 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 18:34 Away L 4-1 11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 21:46 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 19:12 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 24:43 Home L 4-2

Islanders vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2

