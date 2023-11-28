Mathew Barzal will be in action when the New York Islanders and New Jersey Devils meet on Tuesday at Prudential Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Barzal in that upcoming Islanders-Devils matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Mathew Barzal vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Islanders vs Devils Game Info

Barzal Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Barzal has averaged 19:01 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -2.

In five of 20 games this year, Barzal has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 13 of 20 games this season, Barzal has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Barzal has an assist in nine of 20 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Barzal's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 61.7% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Barzal has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Barzal Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have conceded 69 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 20 Games 4 16 Points 4 5 Goals 0 11 Assists 4

