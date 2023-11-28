Mathew Barzal Game Preview: Islanders vs. Devils - November 28
Mathew Barzal will be in action when the New York Islanders and New Jersey Devils meet on Tuesday at Prudential Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Barzal in that upcoming Islanders-Devils matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Mathew Barzal vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)
Barzal Season Stats Insights
- In 20 games this season, Barzal has averaged 19:01 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -2.
- In five of 20 games this year, Barzal has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.
- In 13 of 20 games this season, Barzal has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.
- Barzal has an assist in nine of 20 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.
- Barzal's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 61.7% that he hits the over.
- Given his moneyline odds, Barzal has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet.
Barzal Stats vs. the Devils
- The Devils have conceded 69 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-2).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New Jersey
|20
|Games
|4
|16
|Points
|4
|5
|Goals
|0
|11
|Assists
|4
