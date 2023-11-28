Will Matthew Knies Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 28?
Should you bet on Matthew Knies to score a goal when the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Florida Panthers meet up on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Matthew Knies score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Knies stats and insights
- Knies has scored in five of 19 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In one game versus the Panthers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Knies' shooting percentage is 24.0%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have given up 55 goals in total (2.6 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Knies recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|16:37
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:20
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|15:52
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/17/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|14:17
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|12:13
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/10/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|18:41
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/8/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|17:04
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/6/2023
|Lightning
|3
|1
|2
|15:37
|Home
|W 6-5 OT
|11/4/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|12:59
|Home
|L 6-4
|11/2/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|14:19
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Maple Leafs vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.