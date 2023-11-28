Should you bet on Matthew Knies to score a goal when the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Florida Panthers meet up on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Matthew Knies score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Knies stats and insights

  • Knies has scored in five of 19 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In one game versus the Panthers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Knies' shooting percentage is 24.0%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Panthers defensive stats

  • The Panthers have given up 55 goals in total (2.6 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Knies recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/25/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 16:37 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:20 Away L 4-3 OT
11/19/2023 Wild 1 1 0 15:52 Away W 4-3 OT
11/17/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:17 Away W 3-2
11/11/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 12:13 Home W 5-2
11/10/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:41 Home W 5-4 SO
11/8/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:04 Home L 6-3
11/6/2023 Lightning 3 1 2 15:37 Home W 6-5 OT
11/4/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:59 Home L 6-4
11/2/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:19 Away L 3-2 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.