Will Mattias Ekholm Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on November 28?
In the upcoming game against the Vegas Golden Knights, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we expect Mattias Ekholm to score a goal for the Edmonton Oilers? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Will Mattias Ekholm score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Ekholm stats and insights
- Ekholm has scored in three of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Golden Knights yet this season.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also one assist.
- He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- On defense, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 52 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks fourth.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.
Ekholm recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/26/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|21:20
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|18:25
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|22:31
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/20/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|18:37
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/18/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|20:12
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/15/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|22:37
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|21:19
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/11/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|20:01
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|23:02
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/6/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|21:47
|Away
|L 6-2
Oilers vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
