Can we anticipate Mattias Janmark lighting the lamp when the Edmonton Oilers match up against the Vegas Golden Knights at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mattias Janmark score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Janmark stats and insights

Janmark is yet to score through 10 games this season.

He has not faced the Golden Knights yet this season.

Janmark has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On defense, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 52 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.0 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Janmark recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/26/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:04 Home W 8-2 11/24/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 10:45 Away W 5-0 11/22/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 11:00 Away L 6-3 10/26/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:26 Home L 3-0 10/24/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:42 Away L 7-4 10/21/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:24 Home L 3-2 OT 10/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:54 Away L 4-1 10/17/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:51 Away W 6-1 10/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 7:51 Home L 4-3 10/11/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:27 Away L 8-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oilers vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.