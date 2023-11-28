Can we anticipate Mattias Janmark lighting the lamp when the Edmonton Oilers match up against the Vegas Golden Knights at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Mattias Janmark score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Janmark stats and insights

  • Janmark is yet to score through 10 games this season.
  • He has not faced the Golden Knights yet this season.
  • Janmark has zero points on the power play.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • On defense, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 52 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks fourth.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.0 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Janmark recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/26/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:04 Home W 8-2
11/24/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 10:45 Away W 5-0
11/22/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 11:00 Away L 6-3
10/26/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:26 Home L 3-0
10/24/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:42 Away L 7-4
10/21/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:24 Home L 3-2 OT
10/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:54 Away L 4-1
10/17/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:51 Away W 6-1
10/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 7:51 Home L 4-3
10/11/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:27 Away L 8-1

Oilers vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

