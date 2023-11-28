Will Mattias Janmark Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on November 28?
Can we anticipate Mattias Janmark lighting the lamp when the Edmonton Oilers match up against the Vegas Golden Knights at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Mattias Janmark score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Janmark stats and insights
- Janmark is yet to score through 10 games this season.
- He has not faced the Golden Knights yet this season.
- Janmark has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- On defense, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 52 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks fourth.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.0 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Janmark recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/26/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|12:04
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|10:45
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|11:00
|Away
|L 6-3
|10/26/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|13:26
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/24/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|17:42
|Away
|L 7-4
|10/21/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:24
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|10/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|11:54
|Away
|L 4-1
|10/17/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|14:51
|Away
|W 6-1
|10/14/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|7:51
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/11/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|10:27
|Away
|L 8-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Oilers vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.