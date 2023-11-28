In the upcoming matchup against the Florida Panthers, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we expect Max Domi to score a goal for the Toronto Maple Leafs? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Max Domi score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Domi stats and insights

Domi is yet to score through 19 games this season.

He has taken one shot in one game versus the Panthers this season, but has not scored.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have conceded 55 goals in total (2.6 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 17.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Domi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:16 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 12:51 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 7:58 Away W 4-3 OT 11/17/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:37 Away W 3-2 11/11/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 11:02 Home W 5-2 11/10/2023 Flames 1 0 1 14:09 Home W 5-4 SO 11/8/2023 Senators 1 0 1 13:13 Home L 6-3 11/6/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 13:52 Home W 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:58 Home L 6-4 11/2/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:24 Away L 3-2 SO

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

