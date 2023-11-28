In the upcoming tilt against the New York Islanders, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we bet on Max Willman to score a goal for the New Jersey Devils? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Max Willman score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Willman stats and insights

In one of four games this season, Willman scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Islanders.

Willman has zero points on the power play.

Willman's shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 60 total goals (three per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

