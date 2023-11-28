Mitchell Marner will be among those in action Tuesday when his Toronto Maple Leafs meet the Florida Panthers at Scotiabank Arena. Does a wager on Marner intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Mitchell Marner vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +165)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -161)

Marner Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Marner has a plus-minus rating of -3, while averaging 21:17 on the ice per game.

In five of 19 games this season, Marner has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Marner has a point in 12 of 19 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

Marner has an assist in nine of 19 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Marner has an implied probability of 37.7% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Marner has an implied probability of 61.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Marner Stats vs. the Panthers

On the defensive side, the Panthers are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 55 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks sixth.

The team's goal differential (+8) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 19 Games 10 20 Points 10 5 Goals 3 15 Assists 7

